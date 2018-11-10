Chelsea v Everton: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Premier League 2018-19
Less than 72 hours after a rather nervy 1-0 victory in the Europa League over Belarusian champions BATE Borisov, Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea play hosts to Everton on Sunday. Being the only team in Europe's top 5 leagues to stay unbeaten in all competitions since the start of the season, the Blues will be looking to continue their merry run of form.
The Toffees, who have been in fine form of late, need to better their record away from home this season as they have only managed one win on their travels. It will be a real acid test for Marco Silva because Everton haven't won in their previous 23 league visits to Stamford Bridge.
Here's all you need to know ahead of the game.
Chelsea v Everton: Kickoff Information
Date: 11 November 2018
Kickoff: 15:15 (local time), 19:45 (IST)
Venue: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea v Everton: Team News
Chelsea:
Alvaro Morata, Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and N'Golo Kante are all expected to go straight back into the starting XI after having been rested in midweek. Veteran midfielder Cesc Fabregas is down with an illness and thus, remains on the sidelines.
Everton:
Everton are handed a body blow due to Richarlison's ankle injury scare. He will be assessed ahead of the match.
Chelsea loanee Kurt Zouma is ineligible to play, while Jonjoe Kenny is a doubt.
Chelsea v Everton: Probable Line-ups
Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Morata, Hazard
Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gueye, Gomes; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Tosun
Chelsea v Everton: Form Guide
Last 5 matches (in all competitions)
Chelsea: W-W-W-W-W
Everton: W-L-W-W-D
Chelsea v Everton: Head-To-Head
Chelsea wins: 72
Everton wins: 54
Draws: 53
Chelsea v Everton: Key Players
Chelsea
Known by his fans as the fullback who can do everything, Marcos Alonso is a player to watch out for. He didn't travel with the squad that travelled over 2,300 miles to Belarus for their Europa League contest and hence, will be fresh, up and ready to go.
He isn't seen overlapping the wingers like he did last year, but Alonso has certainly been given the freedom to get more central and occupy spaces inside the box. His finishing prowess and ability to create goals from crosses need not be further discussed.
Everton
Theo Walcott's pace, precision and burgeoning ability to smash goals are quite an asset, but his skill that beats high press is what will send out red alerts to Sarri's game plans. The former Arsenal player's touch is top notch. With a high back line that Chelsea follow, the Blues will have to wary of Walcott's capability to get in behind.
Chelsea v Everton: Prediction
The Toffees might be a tough nut to crack for the hosts due to their recent elevation in form. Some of the Chelsea bodies might be tired due to an overload of playing time or recent injury setbacks, but in this test of character and resilience, Sarri and co. will pip Everton.
Predicted score: Chelsea 2-1 Everton