Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City: 3 players who impressed for the Blues | Premier League 2019-20

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 220 // 19 Aug 2019, 10:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea secured their first points of this Premier League season against Leicester City. The Blues started the game with incredible energy and determination, almost scoring inside the first minute of the game. Chelsea's pressure paid off in the 7th minute of the game when Mason Mount caught Wilfred Ndidi in possession in the final third and rolled the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

The Foxes did manage to get back into the game and enjoyed a lot more possession for the remaining of the half. In the 2nd half, Leicester played with a lot more intensity and purpose. They looked the sharper of the two sides and created numerous chances before scoring in the 67th minute, with Ndidi rectifying the mistake he made in the first half.

Despite the draw, Chelsea looked a much better side from their 4-0 demolition against Manchester United last weekend, and there were so many positives to take from the game. Here, we pick three players who were impressive for the Blues against Leicester City:

#3 Olivier Giroud

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Olivier Giroud offers physicality and is much more of an aerial threat in the box as compared to other forwards at Frank Lampard's disposal. The 32-year-old French forward started the game against ahead of the young Tammy Abraham, and hugely impressed with his performance.

The forward started the game incredibly sharply and almost grabbed an assist in the opening minutes of the game with an incredible chested pass to Pedro, who volleyed the ball into the side netting. The Frenchman also displayed some great touches in the opposition box and almost set up N'Golo Kante with a brilliant back-heel pass.

Giroud caused the Leicester City defenders all sorts of problems and was always battling with Jonny Evans for the ball. The Frenchman won 4 aerial duels during the game.

#2 Pedro

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Pedro was sensational for Chelsea against Leicester City. The 32-year-old displayed his great desire to work both on and off the ball and nearly covered every inch of grass on the pitch. The Spaniard initiated the Chelsea press from the front and was quick to close down opposition defenders, forcing them into mistakes and winning the ball back in dangerous areas.

Advertisement

He also had an opportunity to open the scoring for Chelsea with almost his first touch of the game but was unlucky not to score as his powerfully volleyed shot hit the side netting. He also showed great understanding with Oliver Giroud, displaying some great link-up play with the Frenchman during the first-half.

#1 Mason Mount

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Lampard has shown incredible faith in Mason Mount's ability and has played the youngster in each game so far this season. The youngster has also been repaying his manager's trust by putting in a shift every time he's on the pitch. Mount scored Chelsea's first Premier League goal of the Frank Lampard era, catching Wilfred Ndidi on the ball in a very dangerous area and rolling the ball past Kasper Schmeichel despite being off-balance.

Moreover, the 20-year-old fired 5 shots during the 90 minutes, more than any other player on the pitch. The youngster looked incredibly sharp on the pitch and displayed some great work ethic off the ball as well. Mount was undoubtedly Chelsea's best player on the pitch against Leicester City.