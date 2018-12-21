×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea v Leicester City: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | Premier League 2018-19

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
92   //    21 Dec 2018, 19:17 IST

Chelsea welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge on Saturday as they look to build on their recent rise in form, after the demoralizing defeat at Wolves. They will also be aiming to strengthen their position in the top 4 and pile further pressure on the fierce rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.

A win for 12th placed Leicester would temporarily take them to 7th place. Here's all you need to know ahead of the clash.

Chelsea v Leicester City: Kickoff information

Date: 22 December 2018

Time: 15:00 (local time), 20:30 (IST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Livestream: Live stream on Hotstar

Chelsea v Leicester City: Team news

Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri, while addressing the media ahead of the clash, confirmed that Andreas Christensen is out for a week or so. Eden Hazard, who scored a fortuitous winner against the Cherries in the League Cup quarter-final, is expected to start against the Foxes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata has returned to training, but Sarri refused to indicate if the Spaniard will feature or not.

Leicester City

Leicester starlet Ben Chilwell is a major doubt because of a knee strain, but Jonny Evans is back in contention after suspension. He, however, may not start.

Chelsea v Leicester City: Probable line-ups

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Willian, Hazard

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Mendy, Ndidi; Gray, Maddison, Ghezzal; Vardy

Chelsea v Leicester City: Form guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Chelsea: W-W-D-W-L

Leicester City: D-L-L-D-W

Chelsea v Leicester City: Head-to-head

Chelsea wins: 56

Leicester wins: 25

Draws: 31

Chelsea v Leicester City: Key players

Chelsea

Pedro is Chelsea's second highest goal-scorer this term, only behind the magnificent Eden Hazard. Goals aside, the veteran has come to his own since the 2-0 win against Manchester City. In that fixture, he showed how well he can keep the ball, get forwards into action and create chances.

Since then, he hasn't looked back and once again, we can expect some fireworks from Pedro.

Leicester City

David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger have been a stunning partnership for Chelsea so far, but the former's lack of pace has often left him exposed. In the Foxes' side, if there is one player who can get in behind and expose that weakness, it's the one and only Jamie Vardy.

Chelsea v Leicester City: Prediction

Chelsea will dominate possession, but not create enough chances or openings, as many of the players who started in mid-week, such as Cesar Azpilicueta, Ross Barkley and Antonio Rudiger, will be asked to play the majority of the game again.

Goals in either half of the game should take them over the line.

Predicted score: Chelsea 2-0 Leicester City

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Leicester City Eden Hazard Pedro Rodríguez Ledesma Claude Puel Maurizio Sarri Stamford Bridge Stadium
Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and Sportwalk. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Premier League 2018-19, Leicester City vs Liverpool:...
RELATED STORY
Leicester City v Manchester City: Match preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
Burnley vs Chelsea | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: West Ham v Chelsea: Match...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 teams which slumped after winning the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 7 bargain signings of the summer
RELATED STORY
Fulham vs Leicester City: Match preview, team news |...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Leicester City vs Burnley: Match...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Match...
RELATED STORY
3 Things you did not know about N'Golo Kanté
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
Tomorrow WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Tomorrow ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
Tomorrow AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
Tomorrow CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us