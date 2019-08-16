Chelsea v Leicester City Predicted Lineups: Chelsea Predicted Lineup, Injury news, Suspensions list and more | Premier League 2019/20

Chelsea host Leicester City this Sunday - Premier League 2019-20

Frank Lampard's men have made a poor start to their 2019-20 campaign, losing two competitive games on the trot.

Last Sunday in the Premier League opener, the Blues endured a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford and also lost the UEFA Super Cup final to Liverpool on penalties on Wednesday.

Chelsea will be looking to register their first victory in the Premier League when they host Leicester City at the Stamford Bridge this Sunday.

Despite starting the previous games rather positively, Lampard's Chelsea lacked the maturity and guile in the latter stages to see the games through and register victories - something which they will be looking to fix this weekend.

However, they shouldn't take the Foxes lightly, as the 2015-16 Premier League winners are widely considered as giant-killers Without any further ado, let's take a look at Chelsea's team news ahead of the second matchday.

Team News

Antonio Rudiger was on the bench for Chelsea in the Super Cup

Chelsea's long-term absentees like Willian and Antonio Rudiger are edging closer to making their returns to the starting line-up, as both superstars were among the substitutes in midweek. The Londoners won't have any players missing through suspension.

Frank Lampard could start Oliver Giroud up top, as Tammy Abraham, who faced racial abuse after his penalty miss against Liverpool, is unlikely to be mentally prepared for the weekend's encounter.

Youngster Fikayo Tomori could start his first Premier League match as Andreas Christensen reportedly picked up a knock against Liverpool. Ross Barkley and Mason Mount are expected to start at Stamford Bridge this Sunday. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoitill remain out of the main squad due to their respective injury issues.

Suspensions: None

Injuries/Absentees: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles tendon rupture), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles tendon rupture), Andreas Christensen (knock), Willian (doubt), Antonio Rudiger (doubt)

Predicted Line-up:

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho; Pulisic, Mount, Barkley; Giroud.

Chelsea Predicted XI vs Leicester City