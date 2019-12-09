Chelsea v Lille: Preview, Predicted XI, Team News and more | Champions League 2019-20

In what would go down as a real test of nerve, steel, character and resurgence, Chelsea host LOSC Lille at Stamford Bridge in a must-win game as they aim to go through to the knockout stages of the Champions League in Frank Lampard's first season in charge.

Since the defeat at Manchester City, the Blues have miserably stumbled, struggling to keep out goals or fire them in at pace down the other end. And, this young team's flaws, mentality and ability to keep up the momentum are being put under the scanner in pressure situations.

Meanwhile, Lille have rediscovered their form in the Ligue 1, having won three on the bounce without conceding a single goal. They're well and truly out of the round-of-16 reckoning, but recent form and sheer potential within the squad could make this game a tight affair.

On that note, we bring you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Chelsea v Lille: Head-to-head

Chelsea wins: 1

Lille wins: 0

Draws: 0

Chelsea v Lille: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Chelsea: L-W-L-D-L

Lille: W-W-W-L-L

Team News

Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger has handed Frank Lampard a huge boost ahead of the home clash against Lille

Antonio Rudiger's return from a stiffening pelvic problem forms the headline news ahead of the must-win game, while Lampard is set to make a host of alterations to the side that was beaten by Everton.

Jorginho, who hasn't started any of the Blues' last two encounters, is almost certain to replace Mateo Kovacic, a man who has been an ever-present recentky. Fikayo Tomori, another one of the center-backs who hasn't featured in the last couple of matches, is sidelined with a minor hip strain.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marco Van Ginkel remain long-term absentees, while Olivier Giroud is also not expected to play a part tomorrow due to injury.

Frank Lampard reports that Toni Rudiger is in the squad for tomorrow. Fikayo Tomori is out with a small hip strain and Olivier Giroud is out injured too.#CHELOSC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 9, 2019

Lille

Christophe Galtier, who doesn't have too many injury concerns at the moment, would prefer to start the same XI that pipped Brest last weekend. Former Chelsea attacker Loic Remy, could make an appearance against his old club off the bench.

Chelsea v Lille: Predicted XI

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Abraham

Lille (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Celik, Fonte, Gabriel, Bradaric; Xeka, Andre; Sanches, Ikone, Bamba; Osimhen

Chelsea v Lille: Match Prediction

It's hard to look beyond Chelsea in this one, although Lille have been in promising form since their defeat against AFC Ajax. They could pose some real threat down the right and through crosses, but should the hosts defend well and be more attentive, their attack seems well equipped to do the rest and take them over the line.

There will however, be a few hiccups coming Chelsea's way.

Predicted score: Chelsea 3-2 Lille