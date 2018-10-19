×
Chelsea v Manchester United: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Premier League 2018-19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
469   //    19 Oct 2018, 18:46 IST

Two masterminds of the beautiful game
Two masterminds of the beautiful game

Two familiar foes in Chelsea and Manchester United go toe-to-toe on Saturday at Stamford Bridge as the Premier League returns with a mouth-watering encounter. Both sides have endured mixed campaigns so far, with Chelsea still unbeaten in the league and the Red Devils sitting on 13 points from eight matches.

While Maurizio Sarri has infused new-found hope in his Blues side, Mourinho's struggles off the pitch have affected the team on it. Nevertheless, the game is expected to be a tactical yet feisty affair between two giants of English football. Here's all you need to know ahead of the game.

Chelsea v Manchester United: Kickoff Information

Date: 20 October

Kickoff: 12:30 (local time), 17:00 (IST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Manchester United: Team News

Chelsea:

Sarri revealed that he has a few injury concerns post the international break. However, that shouldn't affect his strongest line-up. Ethan Ampadu is likely to miss out, alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Rudiger was withdrawn from the Germany squad due to a groin issue, but the Blues' boss confirmed that he is ready to start.

Manchester United:

Ander Herrera will return to the Manchester United squad
Ander Herrera will return to the Manchester United squad

Mourinho has a host of injuries to worry about, but the former Chelsea manager stated that every player who is fit will definitely be involved. Ander Herrera has seen off an ankle injury and will return to the squad.

Vaguely speaking about the injuries, he reported:

“Some came back in good condition and the happiness of some good results. Some came back with injuries, injuries that we were aware of when they happened and the national teams were correct in sending the boys back. We also had surprises with players that we had no idea that they were injured and they arrived with important injuries."

Marcos Rojo and Jesse Lingard remain long-term absentees.

Chelsea v Manchester United: Probable Line-Ups

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Willian, Hazard, Giroud

Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young; Fred, Pogba, Herrera; Rashford, Mata, Lukaku

Chelsea v Manchester United: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Chelsea: W-W-D-W-D

Manchester United: W-D-L-D-D

Chelsea v Manchester United: Head-To-Head

Chelsea wins: 54

Manchester United wins: 77

Draws: 49

Chelsea v Manchester United: Key Players

Chelsea:

Hazard currently leads the PL Golden Boot race
Hazard currently leads the PL Golden Boot race

No prizes for guessing, the player to watch out for is none other than Eden Hazard. The Belgian is on top of his game at the moment and has added goals to his large dimension of footballing excellence. Should he find his rhythm early on in the game, he could single-handedly send Mourinho and co. packing.

Manchester United:

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League
Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

He may not be the quickest anymore while carrying the ball forward, but Juan Mata is a wily customer. He can split defences open with his long passes and is very handy with the dead ball. He initiated the 3-2 comeback against Newcastle last weekend with a sumptuous free kick. Against his former club, the Spaniard will be looking to guide United to their first win at Stamford Bridge in almost six years.

Chelsea v Manchester United: Prediction

The Blues are on a high and at home, they can be relentless. It might take a while to break a packed Manchester United back line, but Eden Hazard could prove to be the difference between the two sides. The visitors will have their chances, but struggle to find the back of the net.

Predicted score: Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Juan Mata Eden Hazard Jose Mourinho Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
