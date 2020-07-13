Chelsea v Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EPL 2019-20

All you need to know ahead of Chelsea's must-win clash against Norwich City.

The Blues have won each of their previous four EPL matches at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will hope to bounce back against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will aim to return to winning ways when they welcome bottom-dwellers Norwich City on July 14.

The Blues, following the decision to overturn Manchester City's Champions League ban, now know that nothing other than a top four finish would suffice. With three games to go, including an away game against Liverpool, there must be no margin for error against the Canaries.

While Chelsea could drop down to fourth place should Manchester United beat Southampton later today, Norwich realised their fate on Saturday after the 4-0 hammering against West Ham.

They have the attacking prowess to play party spoilers, and Chelsea will be wary of their fearless approach. The Blues, however, hold the upper hand against the already-relegated outfit, having been unbeaten in each of their last 16 meetings.

A 3-0 defeat against a well-armed Sheffield United side exposed the defensive frailties, and Frank Lampard would know he cannot afford any such errors at the back.

They'll be hoping to ride on their upbeat home form, having come out as deserving winners in each of their previous four EPL matches at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of Chelsea's home clash against Norwich City.

Chelsea v Norwich City: Head-to-head

Chelsea wins: 23

Norwich wins: 14

Draws: 18

Chelsea v Norwich City: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (Premier League)

Chelsea: L-W-W-L-W

Norwich: L-L-L-L-L

Chelsea v Norwich City: Team News

Kante is set to return following a minor hamstring injury

Chelsea

Frank Lampard has a host of his first-team stars returning, most important of them being N'Golo Kante. The midfielder has impressed since the restart in a familiar role at the heart of midfield, but it'll be interesting to see if Lampard starts him right away, especially with the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United lined up a few days later.

Besides, Lampard also has the option of Mateo Kovacic, who could add a cutting edge and fluidity to the line-up. Fikayo Tomori is also expected to be in match-day squad.

Underwhelming performances by Tammy Abraham and Antonio Rudiger mean both of them could start on the bench. The only injury concern is that of young Billy Gilmour, following a knee surgery.

Injuries: Billy Gilmour

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sam Byram continues to remain sidelined for Norwich City

Norwich City

Norwich City still have a handful of players out, including Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Sam Byram.

Although they do not have any fresh injuries, Daniel Farke would surely consider himself unlucky for not having a fully fit squad at his disposal at any time during the season.

Norwich talisman Todd Cantwell is expected to return to the starting XI after he was named on the bench against the Hammers.

Injuries: Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Sam Byram

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Chelsea v Norwich City: Probable XI

Mateo Kovacic will be vying for a start against Norwich

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta; Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount; Willian, Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic

Kenny McLean should return to the starting XI

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Timm Klose, Jamal Lewis; Mario Vrancic, Alexander Tettey; Emiliano Buendia, Todd Cantwell, Onel Hernandez; Teemu Pukki

Chelsea v Norwich City: Match Prediction

The reverse fixture between these two porous defences saw five goals scored in 90 minutes, with Chelsea emerging as 3-2 winners.

Norwich in particular have nothing to lose from here. However, owing to their shunted confidence levels, the Blues should be able to comfortably get over the line.

Predicted score: Chelsea 3-1 Norwich City