Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Match Preview, Prediction, Venue & Where to Watch Details | FA Cup 2018-19

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
618   //    05 Jan 2019, 12:30 IST

Eden Hazard and co. will begin their FA Cup defence against Nottingham Forest

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea host Nottingham Forest on Saturday as they look to defend their FA Cup title and more importantly, get back to winning ways.

The fixture list looks daunting for the Blues, but a positive victory here could aid their season's exploits as they aim to construct a winning run in order to pose a bigger challenge for the top 4.

Aitor Karanka's side meanwhile, overturned their grey path by upstaging Leeds United last time out, and they would enter this fixture riding on high spirits.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the game. 

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Kickoff Information

Date: 5 January 2019

Time: 15:00 (local time), 20:30 (IST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Livestream: Live stream on SonyLiv

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Team news

Chelsea:

The festive period has seen more bad than good for Sarri's men, as a run of average results coupled with a big list of injuries has hampered their progress. Willian and Pedro are both sidelined due to hamstring injuries, while Eden Hazard could be given a much-needed rest.

The entire back line too, is expected to be reshuffled. Alvaro Morata, who did not make the most of his opportunity against the Saints, will be in line to start again as Olivier Giroud is another member in the treatment room at the moment.

Nottingham Forest:

Michael Hafele is currently suffering from an Achilles injury, which is sure to keep him out of action. Michael Dawson and Lewis Grabban are doubtful. 

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Probable line-ups

Chelsea (4-3-3): Caballero; Zappacosta, Christensen, Ampadu, Palmieri; Kovacic, Fabregas, Barkley; Loftus-Cheek, Morata, Hudson-Odoi

Nottingham Forest:(4-2-3-1): Steele; Janko, Yacob, Fox, Robinson; Guedioura, Colback; Lolley, Osborn, Dias; Murphy

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Form guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Chelsea: D-W-W-L-W

Nottingham Forest: W-L-D-L-D 

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head

Chelsea wins: 38

Nottingham Forest wins: 26

Draws: 28

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Key players

Chelsea:

Chelsea FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Supposedly for the last time in his Chelsea career, Cesc Fabregas will be the key man for Sarri's men. Not only will he bring in the experience factor, but also spread the play, create chances and spray passes all across the field.

Almost every time the Spaniard has come off the bench in recent times, he has changed the dynamic of the passage of play with his vision and ability to pick a pass.

Nottingham Forest:

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship

Jack Colback's nature of play will be key as far as the chances for the visitors are concerned. The former Newcastle man can control possession, keep hold of the ball and break attacks.

His presence in midfield will be a force to reckon with. 

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Prediction

Although Chelsea are beset with injuries, they should comfortably get over the line. With most of the ball, a lot of chances created in midfield and a couple of goals, they should get to the fourth round of the prestigious competition for the 72nd time in their history.

Predicted score: Chelsea 3-0 Nottingham Forest

