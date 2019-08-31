Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2019-20

Frank Lampard and Chelsea failed to record their first home win of the season

Frank Lampard was denied his first home victory as Chelsea boss by a stubborn Sheffield United, who scored two goals in the second half to rescue a valuable point against the Blues.

Tammy Abraham powered his side to a 2-0 cushioned lead before the sides headed into the tunnel, but Callum Robinson and a 89th minute Kurt Zouma own-goal salvaged a point for the Blades, who have now accumulated five points from their first four fixtures - as many as Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea began well and slotted two past a hapless Dean Henderson, but the second half almost entirely belonged to the visitors. As a result, the hosts, who hold a stellar record against newly-promoted sides at home, succumbed to a disappointing draw.

Lots to think for Lampard and co. after the international break in terms of the defensive setup, but for now, we look at the major talking points from the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Sheffield United.

#1 Lampard drops Christensen to the bench in favor of Tomori

Fikayo Tomori was awarded a surprise start by Frank Lampard

Lampard more or less stuck to the same side that earned him his first competitive victory as Blues' boss, barring the inclusion of 21-year-old academy graduate Fikayo Tomori.

Kepa Arrizabalaga continued in goal, while Emerson and club skipper Cesar Azpilicueta manned the full backs spots. Joining Kurt Zouma at the heart of defense was Tomori, who was probably Derby County's sturdiest center-half last season.

In N'Golo Kante's absence, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic occupied the central midfield area, with Ross Barkley slightly ahead of them in a free role. Mason Mount was tasked with attacking down the left, while Christian Pulisic took charge of the right flank. Tammy Abraham was once again preferred to Olivier Giroud upfront.

From how Chelsea setup, it looked like Emerson and Azpilicueta aimed at not allowing the opposition full backs to advance forward or squeeze in and let the center backs overlap. The Blues, understandably, enjoyed the major chunk of possession in the opening 15 minutes.

