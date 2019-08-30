Chelsea v Sheffield United: Match prediction Today - Premier League predictions and more

For the first time since the 2006-07 Premier League term, Chelsea and Sheffield United are set to lock horns in what is expected to be a highly crucial encounter for both sides prior to a much-needed international break.

Both sides have won, drawn and lost one game each, meaning this fixture could take a probable winner to the top half of the table. They have both surprised the fraternity this season.

While Chelsea's shock 4-0 drubbing at Old Trafford raised a pool of questions over new boss Frank Lampard's managerial appointment and tactics, the Blades' approaches to defending and deploying of midfielders in the advanced areas of the field are moves that have resulted in a stellar triumph over Crystal Palace.

However, an away fixture at Stamford Bridge could be one of Sheffield's biggest acid tests in their quest for survival, especially against a free-flowing Chelsea attack that currently consists of Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham.

Last week, we saw the four of them linking up imperiously, making runs behind the opposition defense, interchanging passes with aplomb and most importantly, pervading the spaces in the six-yard box whenever teed up by the onrushing full backs.

One thing the visitors will have to be wary of is the pace at which the Blues break and create opportunities.

For Chelsea, who enjoyed a lot through cross from wider areas of the pitch against Norwich, it may be a little more difficult against Chris Wilder's game plan for defending set pieces and crosses. However, the hosts should be boosted by the fact that their opponents have conceded against them at Stamford Bridge on each of the last 30 occasions.

Chelsea are expected to dominate, but it's the little moments that either side have to win while breaking forward or keeping out crucial attacks.

Verdict

The Blues are expected to be without N'Golo Kante for this fixture, implying that they'll definitely have the sheath provided by the Frenchman dislodged.

With Antonio Rudiger set to return to the back line, we believe Kepa Arrizabalaga will clinch his first clean sheet of the season. The key for Chelsea albeit, is to defend with the ball as much as possible, and not without.

As many as two goals will be scored and expect Abraham to add to his tally for the season.

Predicted score: Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United