×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.90K   //    10 Mar 2019, 22:08 IST

Chelsea salvaged a crucial point in the end against Wolves
Chelsea salvaged a crucial point in the end against Wolves

A 92nd minute beauty from Eden Hazard was what it needed for Chelsea to claim a point against a well-drilled Wolverhampton Wanderers side at Stamford Bridge. They spurned a chance to leapfrog both Manchester United and Arsenal for the time being, but these points are priceless, nevertheless.

The Blues dominated the majority of the contest, but a scrappy goal from Raul Jimenez just before the hour mark put Wolves in front.

The visitors didn't give Chelsea a single chance, but one simply cannot block the genius of Eden Hazard. The Belgium skipper took it upon himself, cut past a challenge to make room and launched one on goal, leaving Rui Patricio with no chance whatsoever.

On that note, let's take a look at the major talking points from Chelsea's draw against Wolves.

#1 Chelsea dominate play as Wolves set up on the counter

The first half an hour of the game was a cagey affair
The first half an hour of the game was a cagey affair

Even before the first whistle, Wolves skipper Conor Coady, while buoying up his fellow men, was gesturing everybody to narrow down whenever Chelsea got the ball.

The exact same panned out in the opening 10 minutes, as Chelsea exchanges passes all around the pitch, looking to crack open a resolute Wolves defence. It took about two minutes nine seconds for the visitors to kick about the ball for the first time - such was their defensive organisation and Chelsea's ascendancy.

As far as Nuno Espirito Santo's side were concerned, all bodies were behind the ball. Each one of them had their tasks cut out, and in pairs, the yellow shirts circumscribed Chelsea players in their defensive third.

Advertisement

Not only were Chelsea made to move the ball much quicker, they were forced to knock it wide and try to cross it into an area flooded with three center halves and two midfielders, all narrowly placed.

Gonzalo Higuain looked the most threatening for Chelsea, as his movement was the only commodity that looked like infusing a mild pinch of confusion among the opposition ranks. He had about three attempts on goal in the first half an hour, but only one was on target, that too from the tightest of angles.

Otherwise, there was nothing that overly bothered Rui Patricio in goal.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers Eden Hazard Ruben Loftus-Cheek Maurizio Sarri
Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football.
Wolverhampton 2-1 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Wolves: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Chelsea, Wolves Injury news, suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
Wolves v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Fans react as Wolves came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool: Match preview, predictions, team news, venue, and more | Premier League 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Talking Points For Newcastle United from their 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League stars who could leave their clubs in the January window
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues starlet wants to commit future to the club amid exit rumors 
RELATED STORY
5 Wolverhampton players who impressed the most this season | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us