Goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud in first-half stoppage time sealed all three points for Chelsea, as they finished their first season under Frank Lampard inside the top four of the EPL.

A draw would have got the job done, but Chelsea's quality and match awareness took them over the line comfortably. It was a very difficult match for both sides due to similar formations and equally vibrant midfield setups.

However, the goals and an exhibition of complete control in the second half resulted in a rather comfortable win for Chelsea. Wolves, meanwhile, just lacked the incision against an energetic side, and never really managed to test their opponents' defence.

On that note, we list the key talking points from Chelsea's stunning win over Wolves.

All of Chelsea's last three Premier League goals at Stamford Bridge have been scored in first-half stoppage-time:



⚽️ Giroud (45+3' vs. Norwich)

⚽️ Mount (45+1' vs. Wolves)

⚽️ Giroud (45+4' vs. Wolves)



Frankie-time. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/bkONMJzKoU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 26, 2020

#1 Lampard drops Kepa in an interesting playing XI

Willy Caballero was given the nod in goal ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga

Lampard's changes for this fixture highlighted how proactive he has been as Chelsea boss.

The former England international was not afraid to bench his number one goalkeeper in Kepa, following his dismal display against Liverpool in the 5-3 defeat at Anfield.

Lampard stuck to three at the back, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma forming the first defensive line. The ever-willing Marcos Alonso and Reece James joined them on either side, while Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic manned the centre of the pitch.

Interestingly, Mason Mount was preferred at right wing after it was confirmed that Willian would miss out due to injury. Callum Hudson-Odoi was an option, but Mount's willingness and versatility paid off.

Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic completed a strong, compact Chelsea XI.

#2 Wolves' shape prevents Chelsea from breaking through

The Wolves back line and midfield were extremely well-drilled

The first half was as scrappy and cagey as it could get, as neither side managed to carve through the opposition defence or test the goalkeeper.

Both teams were guilty of losing possession cheaply, but one could argue that with all the patient build-up, Chelsea were the more frustrated outfit.

Of course they would be - such was Wolves' organisation and concentration. Every time Pulisic got the ball and tried to weave his way into an empty pocket, he was crowded and dispossessed by a lively Wolves midfield.

For most part of the game, the Blues tried to play long and fed the ball a lot to Alonso and James. This indicated a lack of space in the middle of the park, as well as behind the three centre-halves.

There were no shots on target until Chelsea's breakthrough goal. It was certainly a match where the first goal swayed things significantly