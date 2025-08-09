Chelsea vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2025

Club football is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as AC Milan lock horns with Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side in a friendly encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Chelsea vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan finished in eighth place in the Serie A standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The Rossoneri thrashed Perth Glory by a comprehensive 9-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Chelsea, on the other hand, finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season and have been in impressive form in recent weeks. The Blues defeated Bayer Leverkusen by a comfortable 2-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against AC Milan on the European stage and have won three out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's paltry one victory.

Chelsea have won each of their last 11 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin at the hands of Newcastle United in a Premier League clash in May this year.

Chelsea have scored seven goals in their last three games and have kept clean sheets in each of these games, with their previous failure to keep a clean sheet coming in a 2-1 victory against Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals last month.

AC Milan have won each of their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-1 defeat at the hands of AS Roma in May this year.

Chelsea vs AC Milan Prediction

Chelsea have grown in stature under Enzo Maresca and will look to win silverware on multiple fronts next season. The Blues were a dominant force in the FIFA Club World Cup and are in excellent form at the moment.

AC Milan have shown marked improvement in recent weeks but will be up against a strong unit on Sunday. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 AC Milan

Chelsea vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

