Chelsea vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League features a massive clash between two European giants this week as AC Milan lock horns with Graham Potter's Chelsea outfit at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Chelsea vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Rossoneri defeated Empoli by a 3-1 scoreline over the weekend and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Blues edged Crystal Palace to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Chelsea vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea and AC Milan are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the five games played between the two teams.

The previous meetings between the two teams in the UEFA Champions League took place in the 1999-2000 campaign and produced goalless draws in both legs.

Chelsea have lost only two of their last 13 European matches at home against Italian opponents, with their previous such defeat coming against Inter Milan in 2010.

AC Milan's only European victory against Chelsea came by a 2-1 scoreline in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1966.

AC Milan have won only one of their last 20 European matches away from home against English opponents, with their previous such victory coming against Manchester United in 2005.

Graham Potter is only the third English manager to face AC Milan in a European competition after Harry Redknapp and Bobby Robson, who both managed to stay unbeaten against the Rossoneri.

Chelsea vs AC Milan Prediction

Chelsea have shown signs of improvement under Graham Potter but will need to improve further in the UEFA Champions League. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this week.

AC Milan have been impressive under Stefano Piolo but do have a few creative issues to address ahead of this game, while they also have a few key players injured ahead of this encounter. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 AC Milan

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Chelsea vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raheem Sterling to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far