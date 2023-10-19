Chelsea vs Arsenal: 3 key battles to look out for | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea will host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21).

The Blues have been inconsistent as they've only registered 11 points from eight games in the league, currently ranked 11th.

Meanwhile, Arsenal has been precise and lethal as they have registered 20 points from eight matches in the league, occupying the second spot in the standings.

Thus, this listicle will look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

#3 Martin Odegaard vs Moises Caicedo

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2023-24 campaign

In the absence of Bukayo Saka, one of the Gunners players who is expected to step up is Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard is the most creative element in the Gunners' midfield and attack. Also, his finishing is quite good as he has been on the scoresheet thrice in eight league games.

Monitoring his movements in midfield and within the perimeter of the opponent's penalty box could prove to be a rigorous job, as he's extremely thoughtful with the ball at his feet. Therefore, Caicedo will have his work cut out.

Nonetheless, Caicedo is a defensively robust midfielder. He's very energetic in the midfield as well. Hence, if he could keep Odegaard under wraps, Arsenal's attack could struggle.

#2 Raheem Sterling vs Ben White

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2023-24 campaign

One Chelsea player that the burden is on to step up and assist the team in obtaining a win in this game is Raheem Sterling.

In the attack, Sterling is the Blues' top-scorer in the league with three goals. Due to the quality of speed that Sterling possesses, it's hard to keep a trail of his activities.

Ben White will have to be on guard if he aspires to pocket his English compatriot in this clash.

But White has been tremendous at right-back for Arsenal as his defensive decisions have been phenomenal as well. It remains to be seen if he will get the better of Sterling in this London derby.

#1 Eddie Nketiah vs Thiago Silva

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League 2023-24

Eddie Nketiah has been clinical and reliable in attack for the Gunners, as he has won two penalties and netted two goals in eight league games.

The distinct thing about Nketiah is his positioning in the final third and his ability to skip past defenders. Thiago Silva will thus have to be defensively sound against an active Nketiah.

However, in terms of knowledge, only a few defenders come close to the Brazilian. Should Silva put his experience to good use, Nketiah might not stand a chance.