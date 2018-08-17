Chelsea vs Arsenal: 3 Key Decisions That Will Decide the Game

Arsenal take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday

It's only the second round of the 2018/19 Premier League season and Arsenal have their task cut out as they take on another Top Six side this weekend. Having lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the opening round of fixtures, they now face London rivals, Chelsea.

Two new managers in Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri are getting their feet wet in England's top flight and both teams will be experimenting with tactics, formations, and lineups in the early parts of the season as players grasp a new philosophy.

The late kickoff at Stamford Bridge on Saturday will not be the first time they are facing each other as new managers, though. They played out a 1-1 draw in the International Champions Cup earlier this month where the Gunners won 6-5 in the ensuing penalty shootout.

But this fixture is crucial to both teams' top four hopes. Having missed out on the Champions League this season, they will be raring to get back into the mix. But what will decide who goes home with all three points?

#1 Arsenal's midfield combination

Lucas Torreira should start for Arsenal against Chelsea

Against City, Emery attempted to play a 4-2-3-1 formation but with his midfielders in a myriad of roles. Mesut Ozil was out on the right, Henrikh Mkhitaryan was out on the left drifting in, and Aaron Ramsey was in the centre tasked with playing much higher up the pitch.

It was a tactic used to play on the counter but a lack of pace on the wing saw Arsenal fail to test Ederson on counter-attacks. The absence of new £26.5m signing Lucas Torreira in the base of midfield also saw them concede two goals from the central part of the pitch.

Emery could start 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi again but this time he could partner him alongside Torreira. The combination could work with Torreira's ball-winning ability complemented by Guendouzi's movement to link defence and attack.

The Gunners will look to play on the counter-attack against Sarri's possession-hogging Chelsea. Whether Emery decides to play a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3, Torreira will be key. His passing range and ability to release forwards from deep positions is what Chelsea will have to watch out for.

Ozil will also have to move back to a no.10 role which could mean Aaron Ramsey may have to be benched. If he chooses to start Ramsey in the no.10 role while Ozil plays out wide again, the Welshman will have to put Chelsea's Jorginho on a leash and prevent him from dictating play.

