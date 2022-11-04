Chelsea vs Arsenal: 4 players to watch out for | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea will host Arsenal in this weekend's Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 6.

The Blues have registered 21 points from 12 Premier League games this season and currently occupy the sixth position in the standings. The Gunners, meanwhile, have registered 31 points from 12 league games and are the current Premier League leaders.

Brighton & Hove Albion defeated Chelsea 4-1 in their last league game on October 29. Arsenal, on the other hand, recorded a brilliant 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League game on October 30.

The rivalry between the two London clubs makes this game a fascinating one to watch as both teams would love to show dominance.

Without further ado, let's look at four players to watch out for in this encounter on Sunday.

#4 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mason Mount vs Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Englishman is one of the most in-form Chelsea players under Graham Potter's reign and his vision in attack is outstanding.

Mount has netted two goals and has registered two assists in 12 Premier League appearances this season. The 23-year old was named the Player of the Match in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb on November 2.

His ability to make use of the little pockets of space in attack makes him one of the players to watch out for in this clash. It will be intriguing to see if he can help Chelsea in securing a win in this clash.

#3 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v FC Zürich: Group A - UEFA Europa League

The Brazilian is one of the best performing strikers in the Premier League this season and his contributions in attack have been vital for Arsenal.

Jesus has netted five goals and has registered five assists in 12 league appearances for the Gunners so far.

Afcander @afcanderr Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have hit double figures for the season. Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have hit double figures for the season. 🔴 Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have hit double figures for the season. https://t.co/wTR8kYujWT

The 25-year-old has the highest goal and assist combination for Arsenal across all competitions this season and he remains a key player for Mikel Arteta in this encounter.

#2 Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

iMENE MENE @__bongani Never ever look down on Kai Havertz Never ever look down on Kai Havertz https://t.co/N7luNRLJir

The German international's recent resurgence under Graham Potter is commendable and his intuition in attack is brilliant. Havertz has netted three goals in 11 league appearances for Chelsea this season.

The 23-year-old has netted two goals in his last three appearances across all competitions for the Blues and this makes him one of the players that the Gunners defense would love to keep an eye on.

It will be fascinating to see if he can help his team in securing all three points in this encounter on Sunday.

#1 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League

The Brazilian is arguably one of the Gunners' most in-form players in attack and his performances have been outstanding in recent weeks.

Martinelli has netted five goals and has registered two assists in 12 Premier League appearances this season.

Gabriel Martinelli @gabimartinelli 5 star performance from the team today 🤩 5 star performance from the team today 🤩 https://t.co/EwrB8pPvbr

The 21-year-old was named the Gunners' player of the month for October 2022, and his attacking prowess make him one of the players to watch out for in this clash.

It will be interesting to see if he can help his team in securing all three points against the Blues on Sunday.

