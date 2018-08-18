Chelsea vs Arsenal: 4 players who could decide the outcome of the match

Matchday two of the 2018/2019 Premier League season takes place this weekend, and after the thrills and excitement from the opening weekend, we can look ahead to more action from this game week.

The weekend promises to throw up some exciting fixtures. Leicester would seek to bounce back from their opening day narrow 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford by going all out for maximum points against newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium.

Elsewhere, The Bluebirds of Cardiff would attempt to get their survival objective back on track by getting a victory against Newcastle, while Everton hosts Southampton at Goodison Park and Manchester United travel to Brighton.

The pick of the weekend, however, takes place on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge as London heavyweights Chelsea and Arsenal clash.

Both clubs are in the upper echelons of Premier League ratings, and will rightly have aims of finishing in the top positions on the league table come May next year.

Both teams are in a period of transition, having employed new coaches during the summer break, more so in the case of Unai Emery who steps into the very large boots left behind by Arsene Wenger after the Frenchman resigned at the end of last season after 22 years in charge of Arsenal.

While Chelsea would come into the game full of confidence owing to their emphatic 3-0 victory away to Huddersfield, Arsenal will seek to have their confidence restored after the resounding defeat they suffered at home to Manchester City, where their visitors absolutely bossed proceedings from start to finish.

Both clubs boast a host of world class players who could single-handedly change a game on their own, and these players stepping up to the plate in Saturday's clash would be an important factor in determining who wins the clash.

Here are four players who would be key in deciding the outcome of this marquee fixture.

#4 Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for a then club record £42.5m fee in 2013, and since then he has blown hot and cold, as Arsenal fans complained over his lack of consistency and tendency to go awol in big matches.

He recently announced his decision to retire from international football, citing racism and lack of respect to his contribution to the German cause as the major reasons behind his shocking decision, and The Gunners can benefit from having his sole focus.

Though Mesut Ozil is probably the most divisive player in terms of public opinion, there is no denying that on his day, he is one of the world's premier attacking midfielders and holds the record of having recorded 50 Premier League assists in the fewest games, doing so in just 141 games (two fewer than Manchester United legend Eric Cantona who needed 143 matches to do so).

Arsenal lacked a creative spark in their defeat to Manchester United, and if Unai Emery is to get anything from Stamford Bridge, Mesut Ozil would have to be at the top of his game.

