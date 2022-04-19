Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th April 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another high-profile fixture this week as Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea lock horns with arch-rivals Arsenal in a London Derby at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview

Chelsea are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have not been particularly consistent so far this season. The Blues eased past Crystal Palace by a 2-0 margin in the FA Cup semi-finals and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and are in the middle of a shocking slump at the moment. The Gunners suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Southampton last week and cannot afford another poor result in this match.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Chelsea and have won 79 out of 204 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 66 victories.

Chelsea won the reverse fixture by a comfortable 2-0 margin and could complete a Premier League double over Arsenal for the first time in six years.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 midweek meetings with Chelsea in the Premier League, with their previous defeat coming in 1974.

Arsenal won this particular fixture last season by a narrow 1-0 margin and have not won consecutive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge since 1997.

Chelsea have lost their last two games at Stamford Bridge in all competitions, suffering as many defeats as they did in their previous 27 home games.

Chelsea suffered a 4-1 defeat against Brentford in their previous game at Stamford Bridge and have not lost consecutive London derbies at home since 1999.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction

Chelsea have been fairly impressive under Thomas Tuchel but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this season. The Blues have excellent players in their ranks and will look to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Arsenal have been extraordinarily poor this month and have their work cut out for them this week. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kai Havertz to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi