Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

The Premier League features a massive clash between two of its biggest teams this weekend as Chelsea take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview

Chelsea are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side thrashed Burnley by a 4-1 margin before the international break and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Gunners edged Manchester City to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Chelsea and have won 83 out of the 2017 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 66 victories.

Chelsea have lost five of their last six matches against Arsenal in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 25 such games preceding this run.

Arsenal have won each of their last three matches away from home against Chelsea in the Premier League and could become the first team since Watford in 1986 to win four consecutive league games at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 15 London derbies in the Premier League - the third-longest such run in the history of the competition.

Chelsea have won each of their last two matches in the Premier League and last won more games in a row in the competition in October last year.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have come into their own under Mikel Arteta and will be intent on proving their mettle this season. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard can be lethal on their day and will look to step up to the plate this weekend.

Chelsea have managed to find their feet this month but will be up against one of the Premier League's best teams at the moment. Arsenal have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-3 Arsenal

Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Martinelli to score - Yes