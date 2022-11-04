Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

The Premier League features a massive London derby this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Gunners thrashed Nottingham Forest by a 5-0 margin in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Blues slumped to a shock 4-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Chelsea and have won 81 out of the 205 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 66 victories.

Chelsea have lost three of their last four matches against Arsenal in the Premier League - more defeats than they had suffered in the 17 games preceding this run.

Arsenal have won their last two matches against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - as many Premier League away victories as they had secured in the 16 such games preceding this run.

Arsenal's last six Premier League goals against Chelsea have been scored by English players, with Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah scoring two goals each.

Arsenal have won their last four Premier League London derbies - their best run in these matches since 2013.

Chelsea's defeat against Brighton represented the first time the Blues have lost consecutive games in the Premier League since 2020.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been in impressive form this season and are well-placed to secure a top-four finish. The Gunners will be intent on giving Manchester City a run for their money this season and could boost their title credentials this weekend.

Chelsea are in poor form at the moment and are yet to find a consistent run of form under Graham Potter. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal

Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Martinelli to score - Yes

