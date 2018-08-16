Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The London derby: Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview 

Atharva Dhapare
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
1.85K   //    16 Aug 2018, 10:33 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
London! The city located on the banks of the river Thames, home to the historic buildings like the Buckingham Palace and Big Ben and also the city with a number of football teams like Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace, to name a few.

Five out of the ‘Top Six’ managed to get 3 points in their 1st game of the season, with Arsenal being the only team to fail. Arsenal started off their season with a tough opening fixture at the Emirates to the defending champions Man City. New boss Unai Emery will certainly need more time to settle, but there is no time for mistakes in the PL. Arsenal will want to get a win in their 2nd fixture, but Oh Boy! Who are their opponents?? Their city rivals from the west of London, also known as “The Blues”, the only team from London with the Champions League, Good Ol’, CHELSEA.

Chelsea, on the other hand, had an easy 1st fixture where they brushed aside Huddersfield with a 3-0 away victory, securing 3 points. The new tactics seemed to work out well for Chelsea, the team currently undergoing a transformation under Sarri. But Sarri’s 1st big challenge in the PL will be to beat Arsenal. But it definitely won’t be easy.

Chelsea plays Arsenal on 18th of August at Stamford Bridge at 17:30 GMT. Let’s take a look at the team news.

Chelsea(4-3-3):

Kepa| Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, Luiz, Alonso| Jorginho, Kanté, Barkley| Hazard, Morata, Willian.

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Zappacosta, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Pedro, Giroud.

Suspensions/Injuries: Fabregas(injured)

Doubtful: None.

Key Player: Eden Hazard. Hazard has always troubled Arsenal’s defense every time the 2 sides have faced each other. Hazard’s pace and ability will make him a key player for Chelsea against a tough team like Arsenal.

Weakest Link: David Luiz. David Luiz was phenomenal in Chelsea’s 2016-17 title-winning campaign, but in the last season, he returned back to his old style of play of giving away the ball in dangerous areas and committing unnecessary fouls. Aubamuyang’s pace will surely trouble David Luiz on Saturday.

Arsenal(4-2-3-1):

Leno| Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Lichtsteiner| Torreira Xhaka| Özil, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan| Aubamuyang.

Subs: Čech, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Guendouzi, Iwobi, Lacazette.

Suspensions/Injuries: Monreal(injured), Kolasinac(injured)

Doubtful: Maitland-Niles.

Key Player: Pierre-Emerick Aubamuyang. Aubamuyang netted 10 goals in 13 appearances for Arsenal last season, since his arrival from Dortmund in January.

Weakest Link: Granit Xhaka. Granit Xhaka is one the most hot-headed players in football. He racked up 10 yellow cards(2nd behind Romeu) and committed 57 fouls(6th in the table) last season. In a tight game like Chelsea vs Arsenal, he’s most likely to lose his temper and give away many fouls and probably end up getting booked by the referee. With Chelsea’s midfield unlikely to give away possession, Xhaka will find it difficult to compete against the likes of Kanté and Jorginho.    

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Eden Hazard Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Maurizio Sarri Unai Emery Premier League Teams
Football fan
