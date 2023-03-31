Chelsea vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Aston Villa take on Graham Potter's Chelsea side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The away side thrashed Bournemouth by a comprehensive 3-0 margin last month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Blues were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Everton in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 68 out of the 131 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 58 victories.

Chelsea have won nine of their last 11 matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with their only defeat during this period coming on the final day of the 2020-21 season.

Aston Villa have won only one of their last 17 away games in the Premier League against Chelsea and have lost six of their last seven such matches.

Chelsea have won two of their last three games in the Premier League - as many victories as they had managed in the 15 matches preceding this run.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last four games in the Premier League and have not conceded a single goal in their last three victories.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Prediction

Chelsea have managed to show signs of improvement under Graham Potter but are in need of a shot in the arm. The Blues have relied heavily on Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix in recent weeks and will need their new signings to step up and prove their mettle this week.

Aston Villa have been impressive under Unai Emery and have pulled off excellent results over the past month. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Felix to score - Yes

