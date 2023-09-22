Chelsea vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th September 2023

Chelsea will be desperate to return to winning ways as they welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Mauricio Pochettino regime has got off to a rather grim start. After spending heavily in the summer as usual, Chelsea have hardly shown any signs of promise in the initial stages of the new campaign.

The Blues' only victory in the league so far came against freshly promoted Luton Town (3-1) in Gameweek 3. They have not scored a goal in the two games since. They lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest before being held to a goalless stalemate by Bournemouth last Sunday (September 17).

Chelsea are currently 14th in the Premier League table. Unless they start converting their chances and plug the leak at the back, Sunday's game could turn out to be yet another disappointing outing for Pochettino's men.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been inconsistent in the opening weeks of the new Premier League season. They have picked up three wins and conceded two defeats in their first five league matches this term.

Unai Emery's men produced a stunning comeback win over Crystal Palace in their latest Premier League outing. After Odsonne Edouard gave Palace the lead in the 47th minute, Aston Villa snatched all three points away from them with a blitzkrieg of sorts in the business end of the game.

Jhon Duran restored parity in the 87th minute for Emery's men before Douglas Luiz converted from the spot in the eighth minute of stoppage time to fire them into the lead. Leon Bailey put the result beyond doubt in the 11th minute of stoppage time to round off a remarkable comeback.

Villa fell to a 3-2 loss to Legia Warsaw in their Europa Conference League opener in midweek. They will look to put that loss behind them and bring a sense of consistency to their performance as they take on Chelsea this Sunday.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa won this exact fixture 2-0 last season. However, they haven't won consecutive away league meetings with Chelsea since a run of three victories between 1930 and 1933.

After winning 2-0 against Chelsea in April 2023, Aston Villa are looking to register successive league wins over the Blues for the first time since October 1993.

In 2023, Chelsea have had the joint-fewest wins (5) and the lowest goals-per-game average (0.86) of any Premier League side to have played across both campaigns.

Chelsea have won just two of their last 13 Premier League home matches. Those wins came against Leeds United (2022-23), who were relegated last term, and newly promoted Luton Town (2023-24).

Villa have scored 3+ goals in all of their three league wins this season. They have also lost by a 3+ goal margin in their two defeats so far.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Prediction

Chelsea have a fairly decent record against Aston Villa in recent times. They have won 13 of the last 17 matches between the two sides. However, Villa won this exact fixture last season. The Blues are in poor form but are likely to come up with a response after a handful of dismal performances in the league so far.

There have also been plenty of goals in Villa's games and this one should be no different. The spoils are likely to be shared here.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes