Chelsea vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2024

Chelsea will welcome Aston Villa to the Stamford Bridge in an exciting FA Cup fourth-round match on Friday.

The Blues booked their place in this round with a comfortable 4-0 win over Preston North End earlier this month. Villa defeated Middlesbrough 1-0 in the previous round, with Matty Cash scoring an 87th-minute winner.

The hosts have recorded two wins in a row, including a 6-1 triumph over Middlesbrough in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Tuesday. Cole Palmer continued his fine form with a brace and Axel Disasi scored just his second goal for the capital club.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three outings and were held to a goalless draw by Everton in the Premier League, roughly a fortnight ago. They are well-rested for the trip to London and will look to get the better of the Blues.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have locked horns 163 times across all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 68 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 60 wins and 35 games have ended in draws.

They have met nine times in the FA Cup thus far, including replays. The visitors have a better record in these meetings with a 5-3 lead in wins and one game ending in a draw. Nonetheless, Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four FA Cup meetings against the visitors.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Aston Villa have suffered just two losses in their last 21 games in all competitions, with both coming in away games.

The two teams met in the Premier League at the Stamford Bridge in September. Villa registered a 1-0 away win and will look to repeat that feat.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Prediction

The Blues registered their biggest win of the season on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup, defeating Middlesbrough 6-1, and will look to build on that form. It was also their eighth win in nine home games, which bodes well for them. Interestingly, they have lost their last two home meetings against the visitors while also failing to find the back of the net.

Mauricio Pochettino does not have any fresh absentees for the match but will likely make some changes to the starting XI as he looks to avoid overload ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool next Wednesday.

The Villans are unbeaten in their two games in 2024 thus far, keeping clean sheets in both. They have only played away from home this year, so will be confident of a positive result in this match.

Unai Emery's men will play for the first time in two weeks but that time has not been enough for Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia, and Lucas Digne to recover from their injuries. Pau Torres has fared better in his recovery but is still a doubt.

Considering the home form of Chelsea and a few key absentees for Aston Villa, the Blues are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score or assist any time - Yes