Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

The third round of the English League Cup will be played this week and will see Chelsea host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Chelsea are set to make their first appearance in the competition this season against Dean Smith's Aston Villa.

The Blues last won the competition in the 2014-15 campaign when they beat Tottenham 2-0 in the final. Chelsea will now be looking to repeat that feat this campaign.

Chelsea have been in immense form under manager Thomas Tuchel as they have won all but one game in all competitions this campaign. They currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with 13 points from five games, having scored 12 goals while conceding just once.

Aston Villa began their EFL Cup run this season in the second round against League Two outfit Barrow. A comfortable game for the Villans saw them win 6-0, with a hat-trick from Cameron Archer, a brace from Anwar El Ghazi and a goal from Frederic Guilbert.

Unlike their hosts, however, Aston Villa have had mixed results in their league assignments so far. In five games, they have won twice, lost twice and drawn once. Aston Villa beat Everton 3-0 in their last game and will be hoping to carry that form into the game on Wednesday.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 158 meetings between Chelsea and Aston Villa. The London outfit have won 65 of those games while Aston Villa have won 58. A total of 35 meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met earlier this season in the Premier League, with Chelsea winning the game 3-0.

Chelsea Form Guide (EFL Cup): yet to play

Aston Villa Form Guide (EFL Cup): W

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Team News

Chelsea

Chelsea have a virtually complete side ahead of Wednesday's game. The only doubt for the game is Christian Pulisic, who is recovering from an injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Christian Pulisic

Suspended: None

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have a couple of players that are set to miss the game against Chelsea due to injuries. They include John McGinn, Carney Chukwuemeka, Keinan Davis, Trezeguet and Leon Bailey.

Injured: John McGinn, Carney Chukwuemeka, Keinan Davis, Trezeguet, Leon Bailey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Trevor Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Saul Niguez, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Timo Werner

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Kortney Hause, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Marvelous Nakamba, Douglas Luiz; Anwar El Ghazi, Emiliano Buendia, Bertrand Traore; Ollie Watkins

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Prediction

Also Read

Chelsea have been in outstanding form this campaign and have not lost a game of football at home since May. They have conceded just one goal in all competitions this season and should continue that trend on Wednesday.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa

Edited by Peter P