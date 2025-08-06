Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th August 2025

Club football returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side in an important encounter at Stamford Bridge on Friday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Chelsea finished in fourth place in the Premier League standings last season and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Blues eased past PSG by a 3-0 margin in the FIFA Club World Cup final in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, finished in second place in the Bundesliga table last season and have been impressive in recent months. The away side thrashed Pisa by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the two matches played between the two teams.

Chelsea have won each of their last five matches in all competitions and have scored 14 goals in these games, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Fluminense in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup in June this year.

The previous meetings between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen took place in the group stage of the 2011-12 UEFA Champions League season and ended in a 3-2 aggregate victory for Chelsea.

Bayer Leverkusen have lost each of their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 5-1 margin at the hands of Flamengo last month.

Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Chelsea have grown into a robust unit under Enzo Maresca and will be intent on making the most of the resources at their disposal. Cole Palmer has been a revelation for the Blues and will look to make his mark this week.

Bayer Leverkusen have stepped up to the plate in recent months but are currently in the midst of a transition. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

