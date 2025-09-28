Chelsea vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025

Newly-appointed Benfica boss Jose Mourinho will return to Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2022 on Tuesday when the Portuguese giants take on Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League group-stage clash. Both sides renew acquaintances following their encounter in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 back in June, when the Blues netted three extra-time goals to secure a 4-1 victory en route to clinching the global title.

Ad

For under-fire Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, Tuesday’s Champions League tie could prove to be a defining juncture amid mounting criticism following a string of disappointing results.

The Blues were condemned to a third defeat in four games on Saturday, when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion after giving up their first-half lead at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, who sit eighth in the Premier League table with eight points from a possible 18, now turn their focus to the Champions League, where they kicked off the campaign with a 3-1 defeat against German powerhouse Bayern Munich on September 17.

Ad

Trending

Over in Portugal, Benfica maintained their impressive run of results in the new Primeira Liga term as they fought back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Gil Vicente on Friday.

With that result, Mourinho’s men remain one of just two unbeaten sides in the league, having picked up five wins and two draws from their seven matches so far to sit third in the table, one point off first-placed Porto.

Ad

Like Chelsea, Benfica were left empty-handed in their Champions League opener on September 16, when they fell to a shock 3-2 home loss at the hands of Qarabag.

Chelsea vs Benfica Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea and Benfica are no strangers to one another, with both sides going head-to-head on five different occasions since July 2017.

The Blues, however, boast a 100% record against the Portuguese giants, winning each of the five meetings while scoring 10 goals and conceding three in that time.

Chelsea are unbeaten in all but one of their last seven games at Stamford Bridge, picking up five wins and one draw since April 26.

Benfica have lost just one of their last 17 competitive away matches, which came on June 28, when they were beaten 4-1 by Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16.

Ad

Chelsea vs Benfica Prediction

While Benfica have put together a solid run of form this season, it has been a topsy-turvy start to the campaign for Chelsea, who have failed to win four of their last five games in all competitions. Benfica pose another tricky challenge for the Blues, but we predict they will make the most of their home advantage here to secure a much-needed victory.

Ad

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Benfica

Chelsea vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Chelsea’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the Blues’ last five outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More