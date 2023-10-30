Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1st 2023

Chelsea return to action in the EFL Cup when they go head-to-head with Blackburn Rovers at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Riversiders have failed to win their last 13 games against Mauricio Pochettino’s men and will head into the cup tie looking to end this poor run.

Chelsea were sent crashing back to earth in the Premier League as they fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss against London rivals Brentford at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.

Prior to that, the Blues were on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up three straight wins before playing out an impressive 2-2 draw against Arsenal on October 21.

Chelsea now head to the EFL Cup, where they picked up victories over AFC Wimbledon and Brighton and Hove Albion in the opening two rounds.

Like Wednesday’s hosts, Blackburn Rovers were left spitting feathers at the weekend as they fell to a 1-0 home loss against Swansea City in the EFL Championship.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men were previously on a three-game winning streak, including an emphatic 4-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers on October 7.

Blackburn will look to find their feet on Wednesday as they return to the EFL Cup, where they have cruised through the first three rounds while scoring a staggering 17 goals so far.

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 49 wins from the last 11 meetings between the long-time rivals, Chelsea boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Blackburn Rovers have picked up 36 wins since their first meeting in October 1907, while the spoils have been shared on 36 occasions.

Chelsea are on a four-game winning streak against the Riversiders and are unbeaten in their 13 meetings, claiming 10 wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in May 2006.

Blackburn Rovers are currently averaging 5.67 goals per game in the EFL Cup, while they have conceded five goals in their three matches so far.

The Blues are winless in four of their last five home matches, losing three and picking up one draw since the start of September.

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

While Chelsea are clearly the superior side, they have struggled for results on home turf in recent weeks.

However, Pochettino’s men boast the firepower needed to turn things around and we fancy them extending their dominance over the Rovers.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Chelsea’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last 10 meetings between the two teams)