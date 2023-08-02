Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

European football returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an intriguing clash at the Soldier Field in Chicago on Wednesday.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Chelsea finished in 12th place in the Premier League standings last season and have struggled over the past year. The Blues eased past Fulham by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, had to make do with a second-place finish in the Bundesliga title race last season but have been impressive in recent months. The Ruhr Valley outfit edged Manchester United to a 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the two matches played between the two teams.

Chelsea conceded nine more goals than they scored in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - the first time they have finished a season with a negative goal difference since 1995.

Borussia Dortmund have been in exceptional form on their pre-season tour and have won all their five friendly matches so far, scoring a total of 21 goals in these games.

Chelsea finished their Premier League campaign with a lowly tally of 44 points - the lowest they have ever managed in the Premier League era.

The two teams locked horns in the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League this year, with Chelsea overcoming their opponents with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Chelsea have struggled to keep up with their rivals in recent months and currently find themselves on a slippery slope. The Blues have an unbalanced squad at the moment and have plenty of work to do as a unit before the start of the new season.

Borussia Dortmund have exceeded expectations over the past month and will look to conclude their pre-season tour on a high. The German side are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Jackson to score - Yes