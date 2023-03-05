Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th March 2023

Borussia Dortmund will take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Tuesday and will look to finish the job after winning the first leg 1-0.

Karim Adeyemi's spectacular goal proved to be the difference between the two sides when they met at Signal Iduna Park about three weeks ago in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Chelsea's miserable season could go from bad to worse if they can't overturn the deficit and get a valuable win on Tuesday. Graham Potter's side earned a rare victory on Saturday against Leeds United. Wesley Fofana's goal helped the Blues end a six-game winless run for his team.

Graham Potter is under immense pressure and a loss to Dortmund could sound the death knell for his managerial reign at Chelsea. The Blues have exited the Champions League in the Round of 16 four times since the 2014-15 season and are in pretty poor shape heading into this encounter.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are on a roll and have won all of their 10 games since the World Cup. They did well to put RB Leipzig to the sword in their latest outing in the Bundesliga on Saturday thanks to goals from Marco Reus and Emre Can.

Leipzig created more chances than Edin Terzic's side but couldn't make the most of them. Dortmund are now tied on points with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table and are only trailing them on goal difference.

Dortmund will fancy their chances against Chelsea on Tuesday night and look to gain even more momentum in what could be a defining season for them.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea are playing hosts to Borussia Dortmund for the first time. After winning six of their first seven Champions League home games against German teams, the Blues are now winless in their last two.

Borussia Dortmund have lost their last five away matches against English sides in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea's loss against Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park was the eighth time they've lost the first leg of a Champions League knockout stage tie. Of the previous seven, Chelsea have managed to progress from four.

Borussia Dortmund have progressed from five of their six Champions League knockout stage ties where they've won the first leg.

Chelsea have picked up seven wins in their last nine Champions League home games.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Chelsea have won two of their last 12 games in all competitions. Those wins came against Crystal Palace and Leeds United. They are in horrendous form and are going to find it extremely difficult to put one over this Borussia Dortmund side that have won all of their games since the World Cup break.

Prediction: Chelsea 0-1 Borussia Dortmund (0-2 on aggregate)

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to keep a clean sheet - Yes

