Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | December 27, 2022

Chelsea will entertain Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (December 27) as Premier League action resumes following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The hosts have struggled recently and are winless in their last five games, losing their last three and not scoring in their last two. They're coming off a 1-0 loss at Newcastle United.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in the league with an impressive 3-0 win over Everton at home. Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Jaidon Anthony helped them to their first league win since October.

The visitors, though, are coming off a 1-0 defeat in the EFL Championship Round of 16 against Newcastle United.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 17 times across competitions, including their first meeting in 1988. The Blues lead 11-5, while one game has been drawn.

The Blues are winless in their last three meetings against Bournemouth, losing twice.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of the Blues' last six league games, while the visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in their last three .

Bournemouth have just once in their last seven league games, losing their last two away outings.

Chelsea have lost just once at home in the league but are winless in their last two.

Bournemouth have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 32 goals in 15 games but have outscored the Blues 18-17.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction

The hosts are winless in their last five league games. In their only friendly of the international break, the Blues lost 1-0 to Aston Villa. However, given their dominance against the Cherries, a defeat seems unlikely.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three meetings with the Blues. They have won just once on their travels this season but have scored nine goals in their last five games, which could come in handy. A high-scoring draw can be expected.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

