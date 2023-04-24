Chelsea vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Brentford lock horns with Frank Lampard's Chelsea side in an important encounter at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Chelsea vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far. The Blues slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Chelsea vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Brentford and have won 10 out of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's five victories.

After a run of seven victories in eight matches against Brentford in all competitions, Chelsea are winless in their last two matches against the Bees.

Brentford have suffered defeat in six of their last eight games away from home against Chelsea in all competitions but did win this fixture by a 4-1 margin last season.

Chelsea have lost three of their last six London derby games in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Chelsea are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions and have lost their last four games.

Brentford have failed to win each of their last four Premier League games in which they have scored the first goal.

Chelsea vs Brentford Prediction

Chelsea have struggled to make their mark this season and are in desperate need of a well-planned transition. The likes of Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez have shown flashes of their potential this season and will need to step up for the team this week.

Brentford have not been at their best in recent weeks and squandered a crucial lead against Aston Villa. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Brentford

Chelsea vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score - Yes

