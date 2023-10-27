Chelsea vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th October 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Burnley by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The Blues were held to an impressive 2-2 draw by Arsenal in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Chelsea vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against Brentford and have won 10 out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's six victories.

After a run of seven victories in eight matches against Brentford between 1947 and 2021, Chelsea have lost two of their last three such matches in the Premier League.

Brentford have won their first two matches away from home against Chelsea in the Premier League and could set a record in this regard at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Chelsea have won only two of their last 12 London derbies in the Premier League, with their victories during this period coming against Crystal Palace and Fulham this year.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last 12 London derby matches in the Premier League - their longest such run in the history of the competition.

Chelsea vs Brentford Prediction

Chelsea have shown marked improvement under Mauricio Pochettino over the past month and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer have stepped up to the plate and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day and have an excellent recent record at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Brentford

Chelsea vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raheem Sterling to score - Yes