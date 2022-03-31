Chelsea vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2022

Chelsea will host Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Premier League returns after the international break.

The Blues are in fine form at the moment as they look to make a late push for the title. They beat Newcastle 1-0 in their last outing, thanks to a late winner from the in-form Kai Havertz. Thomas Tuchel's men have also advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals.

The Blues are third in the league table with 59 points from 28 games as they have kept alive their bid for an unlikely continental treble. They will now look to continue their strong form as they heap pressure on the top two teams - Manchester City (70) and Liverpool (69) - and have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Brentford looked to have bounced back from their horrid start to 2022. However, they were beaten 2-1 by Leicester City in an entertaining outing before the international break. Yoanne Wissa scored a late consolation goal for the Bees after both teams had squandered numerous scoring opportunities.

The visitors sit 15th in the league table with 30 points from 30 games. They will look to return to winning ways this weekend as they chase a top-half league finish.

Chelsea vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• In the last ten meetings between the two teams, Chelsea have won seven times, and Brentford twice, while the other game ended in a draw.

• The Blues are unbeaten in their last eight games against Brentford.

• Chelsea have won their last six games across competitions and 12 of their last 13.

• Brentford last managed to keep a clean sheet against Chelsea in October 1938.

• Brentford have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games on the road this season.

• Thomas Tuchel's men have lost just once at Stamford Bridge this season.

Chelsea vs Brentford Prediction

The Blues are in brilliant form at the moment, winning all but one of their last 13 games across competitions. Their only defeat in this period was the EFL Cup final loss to Liverpool on penalties.

Tuchel and Co. hold one of the best defensive records in the league this season. Only Manchester City (18) have conceded fewer goals than the Blues (19).

Brentford struggled for form at the start of the year before picking up back-to-back league wins earlier this month. They, however, lost their latest outing and could once again face defeat against one of the most in-form teams in Europe at the moment.

The two teams have met twice this season, with the Bees failing to score in either game. That run could continue this weekend.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Brentford.

Chelsea vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in their last four games against Brentford).

Tip 3 - Chelsea to score first - YES (The Blues have hit the back of the net first in four of their last five games).

