Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

Chelsea are set to play Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Julen Lopetegui's Wolverhampton Wanderers in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes secured the win for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur in the league. Goals from South Korean forward Son Heung-min and star striker Harry Kane sealed the deal for Tottenham Hotspur. Centre-back Lewis Dunk scored the goal for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea have won six games, lost two and drawn four.

German attacker Kai Havertz has eight goal contributions in 26 league starts for Chelsea this season.

Left-back Ben Chilwell has four goal contributions in 11 league starts for Chelsea so far.

Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma has 11 goal contributions in 16 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season

Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister has nine goal contributions in 24 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion so far.

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Last summer saw Chelsea sign Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion for €65 million, and a few months later popped in once again to take Graham Potter as manager. The less said about Cucurella's season, the better, while Potter has been sacked.

Chelsea may have managed to acquire the parts from Brighton & Hove Albion, but they have been unable to transfer Brighton's success. While the Seagulls are seventh in the league, Chelsea find themselves 11th, seven points behind their next opposition.

Brighton's ability to acquire underrated talents from across the world for cheap fees has seen them sign the likes of Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Pascal Gross to great success. This has ensured that the club will punch beyond their means, even though they have lost names like Potter, Cucurella and Leandro Trossard.

Chelsea's modus operandi relies on them spending huge amounts of money to sign highly rated footballers. It is hard to say which one is better, but right now, there is only one team coming out on top.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win here, courtesy of some De Zerbi magic.

Prediction: Chelsea 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet - Yes

