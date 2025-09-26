Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

Chelsea will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League as they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Both the Blues and the Seagulls won against lower league opposition in the League Cup midweek but neither were that fortunate last week in the league.

While Brighton let slip a two-goal lead and eventually share the spoils with Tottenham Hotspur at the AMEX, Chelsea fell 2-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford. An early red card in the 5th minute to Robert Sánchez defined the game’s opening.

The Red Devils started to dominate possession and played some really good football to pile the pressure on Enzo Maresca's men and it quickly bore fruit. It was their indefatigable captain Bruno Fernandes who opened the scoring for Manchester United.

Casemiro added to United's advantage in the 37th minute. However, he went from hero to villain in the span of 15 minutes as he seemed to lose his marbles and produce a tactical foul, the severity of which warranted a second yellow card.

With the Brazilian midfielder dispatched for an early shower, it put both teams on an even numerical footing at the verge of half-time.

Chelsea fought back valiantly in the second half and Trevoh Chalobah's 80th-minute strike set up a nervy finish. However, United managed to escape with a much-needed win courtesy of their improved defensive organization.

Meanwhile, Brighton's draw with Spurs was their second stalemate in five top flight matches this term. The Seagulls have got off to a slow start to the new campaign and have only tasted victory once after five outings in the league.

But Brighton will take heart from their 6-0 thrashing of Barnsley, which was in stark contrast to Chelsea’s more muted showing.

The Seagulls had earlier thrashed Oxford United by the same scoreline in round two and are now the first ever team to record back-to-back wins by six goals or more in the competition.

Fabian Hurzeler and his men are yet to pick up their first point on the road in the league this season and on Saturday, they will have their work cut out against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have been dominant against Brighton at Stamford Bridge, winning nine of their 12 home meetings across all competitions. They’ve also strung together three straight home wins since a 1-2 defeat back in April 2023.

Brighton have been victorious in three of their last six matche against Chelsea. That’s a big turnaround after going winless in their first 14 league encounters where they drew four and lost 10.

Chelsea have shipped in two goals in each of their last two Premier League games, the same number they let in across the 15 matches before that. The Blues last shipped two or more in three straight league games back in March–April 2024 (five in a row).

Brighton have managed just one clean sheet in their last 17 league outings. It came in a 2-0 win over Wolves in May. Since the start of 2023-24, only West Ham and Wolves (13 each) have kept fewer clean sheets than the Seagulls (14).

91.8% of Chelsea's Premier League passes this season have been short, the highest in the division. Brighton, on the other hand, have gone longer more often, with 13.2% of their passes hit long — their highest figure in a season since 2018-19 (18.6%).

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Brighton are yet to open their account away from home this Premier League season. The way things have gone so far with these two sides in the opening gameweeks of the new campaign, there isn't much that points to anything other than a victory for Chelsea on Saturday.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

