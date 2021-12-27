Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips- 29th December 2021

Chelsea are set to play Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the league. Two penalties from midfielder Jorginho and a second-half goal from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku sealed the deal for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea. A first-half own goal from right-back Reece James proved to be a mere consolation for Aston Villa.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, beat Thomas Frank's Brentford 2-0 in the league. First-half goals from Belgian winger Leandro Trossard and French striker Neal Maupay secured the win for Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold the clear advantage, having won six games.

Brighton & Hove Albion have won only one game, with the other two finishing as draws.

Chelsea's big summer buy, Belgian superstar Romelu Lukaku, has blown hot and cold so far this season. His second spell with Chelsea has seen him register four league goals in 12 games, seven of which have been starts.

Brighton & Hove Albion, meanwhile, enjoyed an excellent start to their league campaign, but have fallen off recently. They were winless in 11 league games before beating Brentford.

For the Seagulls, much of the focus is taken by charismatic forward Neal Maupay, whose performances tend to swing wildly from poor to top-class. Belgium international Leandro Trossard has quietly done well though. The 27-year old has four league goals this season.



OptaJoe @OptaJoe 11 - Brighton are without a win in any competition since beating Swansea in the League Cup back in September, whilst their now 11-game winless run in the Premier League (D8 L3) is the Seagulls’ longest wait for a top-flight victory in the club’s history. Surprise. 11 - Brighton are without a win in any competition since beating Swansea in the League Cup back in September, whilst their now 11-game winless run in the Premier League (D8 L3) is the Seagulls’ longest wait for a top-flight victory in the club’s history. Surprise.

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Chelsea have struggled in recent weeks under Thomas Tuchel's management. They are still regarded as contenders for the Premier League this season, and find themselves six points behind league leaders Manchester City. The Blues were praised for resigning Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £103.5 million, with Chelsea missing a prolific goalscorer last season.

However, Lukaku is yet to hit the form which endeared him to Inter Milan fans. The Belgium international has not been lucky with injuries, and a return of four league goals in 12 appearances can certainly be improved upon. A fit and firing Lukaku will cause huge problems to any defense in the Premier League, but one has to wonder whether it is already too late for Chelsea given Manchester City's ominous form.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, boast in Graham Potter one of the best coaches in the Premier League. The Seagulls have slowed down after a bright start to the season, and the win over Brentford will have alleviated some of the pressure on Potter's shoulders.

Brighton & Hove Albion were criticised for not signing a striker in the summer, and it is not surprising to see the club linked with the likes of Blackburn Rovers sensation Ben Brereton Diaz and Union SG forward Dante Vanzeir.

Romelu Lukaku finding the net against Aston Villa is an extremely positive event for Chelsea, and it would not be surprising to see the striker embark on a goalscoring run now. Chelsea for the win.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC When you try and get the ball off Lukaku 😅 When you try and get the ball off Lukaku 😅 https://t.co/EKlBpFOATg

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1- Result: Chelsea

Tip 2- Goals over / under 2 goals: over 2 goals

Tip 3- Romelu Lukaku to score anytime: YES

Tip 4- Bold Prediction: Chelsea to win by 2 goals

Edited by Abhinav Anand