Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2023

Chelsea are set to play Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 4-1 loss to Newcastle United in their most recent league game. Goals from Swedish striker Alexander Isak, centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, Brazilian winger Joelinton and winger Anthony Gordon secured the win for Newcastle United. Winger Raheem Sterling scored the goal for Chelsea, who had right-back Reece James sent off in the second-half.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, beat AEK Athens 1-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. A second-half penalty from Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro sealed the deal for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea have won seven games, lost three and drawn four.

Senegalese attacker Nicolas Jackson has scored six goals in 10 league starts for Chelsea this season.

Winger Raheem Sterling has managed six goal contributions in 12 league starts for Chelsea this season.

Irish striker Evan Ferguson has managed six goals in eight league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season

Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma has managed six goal contributions in 10 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Chelsea are currently 10th in the league, having won one of their last five league games. Having finished 12th last season and having spent upwards of €1 billion since the takeover, there will be hope that Chelsea manage to finish in the top half of the table this season.

Keeping in mind Chelsea's proclivity for spending big amounts of money on Brighton & Hove Albion players, this match could also prove to be an audition to identify the next player to spend €100 million on, with January now nearby.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino will be feeling the pressure, though. Chelsea have not shied away from backing their managers in the transfer market, but a poor start to their season has not helped Pochettino's cause.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are 8th in the league, six points ahead of Chelsea. However, they also have won only one of their last five league games, and manager Roberto De Zerbi will be keen to ensure that his club get back to winning ways.

A few years ago it would have been unfathomable to imagine that Brighton & Hove Albion would stand a chance against a club like Chelsea. Right now, it would not be surprising if they emerged victorious.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first- yes