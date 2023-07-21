Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2023

The Premier League friendly Summer Series gets underway on Sunday when Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion lock horns at the Lincoln Financial Field.

The London outfit head into the weekend on a five-game winless run against the Seagulls and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Newly-appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino announced his arrival in style as Chelsea thrashed Wrexham 5-0 in their first pre-season game on Thursday.

The Blues endured a horrible 2022-23 campaign, where they finished 12th in the table and outside the top half for the first time since 1996.

While Chelsea will look to build on their midweek win, next up is a rampant opposing side who will be looking to pick up from where they dropped off last season.

Brighton and Hove Albion, on the other hand, enjoyed a historic campaign last term as they secured their highest-ever top-flight finish.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side finished sixth in the league table to book their spot in the Europa League while also reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Sunday’s clash will be Brighton’s first piece of action since the end of last season and they will look to set the right tone for their pre-season campaign.

Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Chelsea boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Brighton and Hove Albion have picked up three wins in that time, while five games have ended all square.

De Zerbi’s men are unbeaten in the last five clashes between the teams, a run which saw them complete the league double over the Blues last season.

Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 matches across all competitions since mid-May.

The Seagulls have lost three of their last four away matches, with May’s 3-0 win at Arsenal being the exception.

Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, we anticipate another end-to-end affair on Sunday.

Chelsea head into the weekend off the back of a superb team display against Wrexham and we are backing them to pick up from where they dropped off.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of the last seven clashes between the sides)