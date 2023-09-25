Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2023

Chelsea will host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the third round of the 2023-24 EFL Cup campaign.

The home side have had yet another turbulent start to their season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League standings. They were beaten 1-0 on home turf by Aston Villa in their last game, starting the match well enough before a red card to Malo Gusto just before the hour mark saw their opponents grow into the game and secure all three points.

Chelsea picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Wimbledon in the previous round of the cup competition but have a tougher test to face this week and will be looking to give a good account of themselves.

Brighton & Hove Albion, meanwhile, have had a largely solid campaign and will turn their attention to cup football this week. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over Bournemouth in their last game, with Kaoru Mitoma coming off the bench in the second half to score a brace with the scores still at 1-1.

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 competitive meetings between Chelsea and Brighton. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won three times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five competitive games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Chelsea have failed to score any goals in their last three matches.

Brighton are the highest-scoring side in the Premier League this season with a goal tally of 18.

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Chelsea have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last 11 competitive outings. They have lost their last two games at Stamford Bridge and will be looking to end that streak on Wednesday.

Brighton, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games and five of their last seven. They are in much better form than their opponents ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last five matchups)