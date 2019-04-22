Chelsea vs Burnley: 3 reasons why it is a must-win game for the Blues

As we enter the final four games of the season, the run-in of games only gets tougher, no matter the opponent, because the pressure on each and every player is immense. The 35th matchday is here, and Chelsea's opponent for the game is Burnley FC, who have proved to be a strong team to score against, at times.

With Arsenal failing to take advantage of Chelsea's defeat to Liverpool after succumbing to a 3-2 loss against Crystal Palace at the Emirates, Chelsea have a chance to go 3 points ahead of their city rivals Arsenal, and two points ahead of Tottenham, on 3rd. Although Tottenham play Brighton, Arsenal will have to travel to Molineux as they face Wolves, a team which has been exceptionally robust against the Big Six. Chelsea should be able to take advantage of tonight's game.

Though it should be a walkover for Sarri's men, let's look at why Chelsea should be on their toes for the whole 90 minutes and cannot afford to drop any point against a 15th-placed side.

#3 Maurizio Sarri's men have a potential chance to go third

From the top six, only Liverpool have played an extra game than the rest. Tonight would be Chelsea's 35th game of the season, and every game from now on is a must-win for each team competing for the top four.

Chelsea fought tooth and nail against Liverpool at Anfield, but the Blues were unable to get a result. Sarri will likely be without his key defender Rudiger, as the German limped off at Anfield after picking up a knee injury.

Chelsea conceded 3 goals at home against a relatively weaker side than Burnley without Rudiger in the line-up, which tells us Chelsea will have to be a strong side defensively in order to get the win tonight.

