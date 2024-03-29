Chelsea vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important encounter at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Burnley Preview

Burnley are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Brentford to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Blues defeated Leicester City by a 4-2 margin in the FA Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Chelsea vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a slight edge over Burnley and have won 42 out of the 105 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 38 victories.

Chelsea are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches at home against Burnley in the Premier League but have been held to draws in four of these games.

Chelsea have found the back of the net 45 times in their last 18 matches against Burnley in the Premier League and have won 12 of these games.

Burnley have struggled at Stamford Bridge in the recent past and won their previous game at the venue in the Premier League in 2017.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions and are on an unbeaten run of four matches at home against Burnley.

Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Chelsea vs Burnley Prediction

Chelsea have blown hot and cold in the Premier League over the past year and will need to work hard to secure a place in Europe. The Blues can pack a punch on their day and have a good squad at their disposal.

Burnley have failed to cope with the rigours of the top flight and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Burnley

Chelsea vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score - Yes