Chelsea vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th November 2021

Looking to pick up their eighth win on the spin, Chelsea take on Burnley in round 11 of the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The visitors head into the game fresh off the back of an impressive 3-1 win over Brentford and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling and move out of the relegation places.

Chelsea edged closer to a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as they claimed a 1-0 win over Malmö in Group H last Tuesday.

Prior to that, Thomas Tuchel’s side comfortably brushed aside Newcastle United 3-0 in their last Premier League outing last weekend.

Chelsea have won seven straight games in all competitions and their fine form has seen them surge to the top of the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Burnley claimed their first win of the season last time out when they saw off Brentford 3-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, Sean Dyche’s men picked up four draws and lost five of their opening nine league outings of the season.

Despite the win, Burnley remain in 18th place, three points below Leeds United just outside the relegation zone.

Chelsea vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea head into the match on a four-game winning streak against Burnley and are unbeaten in each of their last seven encounters.

Burnley have failed to find the back of the net against Chelsea in each of their last three encounters, while conceding eight goals in that time.

In contrast, the Clarets have also failed to keep a clean sheet against the Blues in any of the most recent 15 meetings between the sides across all competitions.

Burnley are without a win on the road this season, picking up two draws and losing three in five outings.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boast the best home record of all 20 teams in the division, picking up 12 points and scoring 16 goals in five games.

Chelsea vs Burnley Prediction

Burnley have stumbled into the new season and find themselves in the relegation places. While they will be looking to build on their win from last time out, they face the stern test of going up against one of the most in-form sides across Europe. Considering the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing Chelsea to come out on top in this one.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Burnley

Chelsea vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea win

Tip 2 - Chelsea clean sheet - Yes (The Blues boast the league's meanest defense with just three goals conceded)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals scored - Yes (seven of the last eight games between Chelsea and Burnley have seen three or more goals)

Tip 4 - First half winner - Chelsea (Chelsea have been ahead at half time in all but one of their last seven games against Burnley)

