Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield: Player ratings as Blues book reach 4th round | FA Cup 2021-22

Chelsea eased to the FA Cup fourth round with a commanding 5-1 victory over fifth-tier Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge.Timo Werner opened the scoring six minutes into the game, poking the ball into an empty net after a thrilling counter-attack.

Callum Hudson-Odoi soon doubled Chelsea's lead in spectacular fashion. The winger cut inside from the right before curling in a wonderful effort from 25 yards. Romelu Lukaku added a third moments later, turning in Lewis Hall's low cross into the Chesterfield net.

Andreas Christensen then got on the scoresheet on the cusp of half-time, putting his headed effort past a helpless Scott Loach in the Chesterfield net. Hakim Ziyech added a fifth from the penalty spot in the second half.

The visitors grabbed a goal back through Akwasi Asante in the 80th minute. However, it was nothing more than a mere consolation in what was their first FA Cup tie against Premier League opposition since 1996-97.

On that note, here's a look at the Chelsea player ratings from the game:

Marcus Bettinelli - 6/10

Bettinelli had nothing to do for most of the game, as Chesterfield hardly attacked Chelsea's box. The Blues goalkeeper was unlucky to concede a goal on his club debut.

Malang Sarr - 7/10

Sarr was a calm and composed presence for the Blues at the back. He looked assured with the ball at his feet, and won a couple of good aerial duels in the game.

Andreas Christensen - 8/10

Christensen enjoyed a solid outing at the heart of the Chelsea defence. The centre-back showcased excellent positional awareness, and read the game brilliantly throughout the night.

He chipped in with a well-taken goal on the cusp of half-time to make it 4-0 for Chelsea.

Lewis Hall - 8/10

It was a resounding debut for the 17-year-old. He looked lively, and played a part in all of Chelsea's first three goals. This performance should only enhance his chances of getting more first-team minutes.

Hakim Ziyech - 8/10

Ziyech was a constant threat to the Chesterfield goal throughout the night. He was highly involved in Chelsea's attacking play, but failed to make the most of it.

However, he got his deserved goal from the penalty spot in the second half.

Mateo Kovacic - 9/10

Given the captain's armband on the night, Kovacic put in an impressive performance. The midfielder was all over the pitch, driving play forward, and making life difficult for Chesterfield.

Saul Niguez - 7/10

It was one of his better performances in a Chelsea shirt. The Spaniard is finally looking like a functioning part of Tuchel's setup. Niguez looked assured in his distribution of the ballm and helped avert Chesterfield attacks.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 8.5/10

He was a constant menace in attack, causing all sorts of problems for the Chesterfield defence. Hudson-Odoi did exceptionally well to score a wondrous curling effort for his team's second goal of the night.

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

Despite not playing in his preferred role, Pulisic looked dangerous every time he got forward. He was lively in the second half, and won the penalty for Ziyech's goal, but could have done a bit better before the break.

Timo Werner - 8/10

Werner scored Chelsea's opener after six minutes. He looked sharp with his movement in and around the box. However, his finishing still left a lot to be desired. Nevertheless, it was a good performance from the German striker.

Romelu Lukaku - 7/10

Lukaku's hold-up play was top-notch on the night. He often pinned his markers to keep play ticking in the final third. The Belgian scored a well-taken goal for Chelsea's third of the game. However, much like Werner, his finishing also looked a bit off on the night..

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes against Chesterfield

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6/10

Loftus-Cheek came on in the 46th minute to replace the injured Kovacic. The midfielder slotted in seamlessly to help Chelsea dictate proceedings.

Kai Havertz - 5/10

Havertz came on as a 46th-minute substitute for Lukaku. Although he was unlucky to see his goal disallowed for offside, he didn't make the most of his opportunity against an easy opposition.

Harvey Vale - 6/10

It was a mixed display from the youngster in a thirty-minute cameo. Vale strung together a couple of good passes, but there was nothing of note in his display.

Lewis Baker - 6/10

Baker came on as 59th-minute substitute to replace Christensen. The centre-half looked fine for most of the game apart from his inability to prevent Kabongo Tshimanga's shot in the build-up to Chesterfield's goal.

Ross Barkley - 5/10

Coming on as a 66th-minute substitute, Barkley nearly found the top corner from range. However, he went missing after that one moment of spark against Chesterfield on the night.

Edited by Bhargav