Chelsea vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Chelsea will take to the pitch for the first time since May when they lock horns with Liga MX outfit Club America in their pre-season opener on Sunday.

The match-up is one of the few pre-season fixtures scheduled for the Blues during their tour of America. They'll go head-to-head with MLS side Charlotte FC on Thursday.

Chelsea have completed their second summer signing after confirming the arrival of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

He joins England international Raheem Sterling as the latest player to switch to Stamford Bridge as manager Thomas Tuchel continues to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Blues finished third in the Premier League last season, picking up 74 points from 38 games. The North Londoners also fell short against Liverpool in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals, while they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals by eventual winners Real Madrid.

They'll kick off their pre-season against Club America, who are third in the Mexican Liga MX.

Fernando Ortiz’s side head into Sunday’s game after picking their first league win of the new season, beating Toluca 1-0 on Thursday. Club America will follow Sunday’s game with another mouth-watering friendly against Manchester City, while Chelsea take on MLS side Charlotte.

Chelsea vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Chelsea and Club America, so they'll both look to kick off their rivalry on a high.

America picked up two wins from two in their friendlies in June, scoring nine goals and conceding four.

Chelsea are unbeaten in four of their last five games across competitions, with their FA Cup final loss to Liverpool being the exception.

The Blues head into Sunday on a run of 12 wins from their last 16 away games across competitions, losing twice and drawing one.

Chelsea vs Club America Prediction

Chelsea will take to the pitch with a fit squad on Sunday, giving Tuchel plenty of options to select from.

While the full-time result is unimportant as the Blues are looking to build their fitness, the Blues should put on a commanding display and come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Chelsea 4-1 Club America.

Chelsea vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Chelsea.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes.

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 4: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in America’s last seven games).

