Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Graham Potter's Chelsea side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Southampton this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Blues slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Fulham in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have an excellent record against Crystal Palace and have won 35 out of the 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 12 victories.

Chelsea have won their last 10 games against Crystal Palace in the Premier League - their third-longest winning streak against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Crystal Palace have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 17 matches against Chelsea in the Premier League.

After playing out two draws in their first four Premier League games, Chelsea and Crystal Palace have either won or lost their last 23 matches in the competition.

Chelsea have lost three of their last six London derbies at home in the Premier League, with their previous such game against Arsenal resulting in a 1-0 defeat.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Chelsea have struggled under Graham Potter so far and will need to work hard to turn their campaign around. The Blues were poor against Fulham and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Crystal Palace have a good squad and can pack a punch on their day but have issues to address ahead of this match. Chelsea are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Zaha to score - Yes

