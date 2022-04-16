Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting tips | 17th April 2022

Chelsea will square off against their London rivals Crystal Palace at the Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday.

Only Premier League teams remain at this stage of the competition, with Liverpool and Manchester City battling it out in the first semi-final on Saturday. Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the quarterfinals, while Palace defeated Everton 4-0 to set a date with the Blues.

This will be Chelsea's first game since their 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-inal second leg in Madrid. However. they lost 5-4 on aggregate to the La Liga giants..

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday. They have punched above their weight in the competition and enjoyed the underdog status against their much-celebrated rivals.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 60 times across competitions, with their first recorded meeting coming in the FA Cup in 1906.

As one would expect, Chelsea enjoy an upper hand against Palace in this fixture, leading 33-12 in wins, while 15 games have ended in draws. In their five FA Cup meetings, the Eagles lead 3-2 in wins.

Chelsea are on a nine-game winning streak against the visitors.

Palace face just 12 shots on target per game in the Premier League, with only Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City conceding fewer this season.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Chelsea have scored in every game since the League Cup final, which ended goalless in regular time before Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties. The Blues put in a spirited display against Real Madrid, scoring three goals in their trip to Madrid.

That was after they thrashed Southampton 6-0 in the league. So Thomas Tuchel's men look to be the better side on paper and also in terms of form.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



More of our best against Sunday's Silky football from Chels! 🤩More of our best against Sunday's #EmiratesFACup oppo! Silky football from Chels! 🤩More of our best against Sunday's #EmiratesFACup oppo! ⤵️

Palace kept a clean sheet in four consecutive games across competitions before their 2-1 loss to Leicester City. They have looked solid in their recent outings but it is very unlikely they'll be able to pull an upset here.

Chelsea should emerge victorious here, but Palace could put up a fight.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards.

Tip 5: Chelsea to score first - Yes.

Edited by Bhargav