Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side in an important encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Preview
Crystal Palace finished in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent in recent months. The away side secured a stunning victory on penalties against Liverpool in the FA Community Shield last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Chelsea, on the other hand, finished in fourth place in the league table last season and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Blues thrashed AC Milan by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Chelsea have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 38 out of the 67 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 12 victories.
- Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 15 matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League - their longest such active run against a single opponent in the competition at the moment.
- Crystal Palace are winless in their last eight matches away from home against Chelsea in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin in 2017.
- This is set to be only the second match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on the opening matchday of the Premier League, with the previous such game in the 2021-22 season ending in a 3-0 victory for Chelsea.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction
Chelsea have shown marked improvement under Enzo Maresca and will be intent on making the most of their recent form. Cole Palmer has stepped up as the side's talisman this year and will look to make an impact this weekend.
Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off a few upsets this year. Chelsea are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes