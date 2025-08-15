Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side in an important encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Ad

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace finished in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent in recent months. The away side secured a stunning victory on penalties against Liverpool in the FA Community Shield last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, finished in fourth place in the league table last season and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Blues thrashed AC Milan by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 38 out of the 67 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 12 victories.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 15 matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League - their longest such active run against a single opponent in the competition at the moment.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last eight matches away from home against Chelsea in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin in 2017.

This is set to be only the second match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on the opening matchday of the Premier League, with the previous such game in the 2021-22 season ending in a 3-0 victory for Chelsea.

Ad

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Chelsea have shown marked improvement under Enzo Maresca and will be intent on making the most of their recent form. Cole Palmer has stepped up as the side's talisman this year and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off a few upsets this year. Chelsea are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More