Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th December 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Crystal Palace take on Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important encounter at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Blues slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have an impressive historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 36 out of the 63 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 12 victories.

Chelsea have won their last 11 matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League - they have had a longer winning run only against West Bromwich Albion in the history of the competition.

Crystal Palace have lost each of their last 11 matches against Chelsea in the Premier League - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition.

Since their run of consecutive league victories away from home against Chelsea between 2015 and 2017, Crystal Palace have lost their last six such matches in the competition.

Since their victory against Crystal Palace in January this year, Chelsea are winless in their last four London derbies at home in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Chelsea have flattered to deceive this season and have a long way to go to restore their former position of strength in the Premier League. The likes of Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling have shown flashes of brilliance this season and will look to make their mark this week.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day but have a dismal recent record at Stamford Bridge. Both teams have several issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score - Yes